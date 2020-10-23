Former teammates to face-off in Sunflower Showdown

(ATCHISON, Ks.) The Sunflower Showdown is one of the longest-lasting rivalries in all of college sports. This Satrday's matchup will be the 118th meeting between the Kansas State Wildcats (3-0, 3-1) and the Kansas Jayhawks. (0-3, 0-4).

Two particular players participating in the game were former high school teammates at Maur Hill-Mount Academy.

Senior running back Harry Trotter, wears the purple and white, and Nick Caudle is a junior safety who plays for KU.

Saturday's rivalry matchup has special meaning for the now sideline foes.

"It's super cool," said Harry Trotter. "Of course Nick Caudle--I got to play against him last year. It was pretty cool actually. I had him on special teams last year. We had a play where I was blocking him one on one. It was pretty cool. You know, just seeing two kids from Atchison, Kansas be at this stage and being able to play against each other is--is awesome.”

Both Trotter and Caudle made their mark while they played for Maur Hill. Nick Caudle led the Northeast Kansas league in receiving yards in 2014, and Harry Trotter holds the record for most rushing yards in a single game at Maur Hill; rushing for 430 yards against ACCHS during his senior year.

While Trotter records more minutes for his college team than Caudle , Harry loves getting to watch his former teammate play in the Big 12 just like he does.

“You know, just seeing him out there and talking to him after the game. It was a cool moment. He’s worked really hard to get to where he’s at as well, so definitely a cool moment.”

This will be the the second time Trotter and Caudle will face eachother in the Sunflower Showdown.

Saturday's Homecoming matchup is set to kickoff at 11a.m. in Manhattan, Ks., and will air on FS1.