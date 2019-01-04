Four Chiefs named to the AP NFL All-Pro team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Patrick Mahomes and three other Kansas City Chiefs players made The Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro Team on Friday.

Mahomes, drew 45 votes at quarterback and was joined by teammates Travis Kelce at tight end, Tyreek Hill as the flex player and Mitchell Schwartz at right tackle.

Mahomes has a had a magical year throwing for 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards joining Peyton Manning at quarterback to ever do so. Hill and Kelce both have had sensational years as Hill broke the Kansas City Chiefs single season receiving yards record with 87 catches for 1,479. Kelce, broke his own receiving yards record with 103 catches and 1,336 yards.

Hill and Kelce both have been AP first team All-Pro's before back in 2016.

Schwartz has started a consecutive 112 games and has made Pro Football Focus second team in 2015 and has made the AP All-Pro second team in 2016 and 2017.

The Chiefs were joined by the first rookie teammates since 1965, Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the only unanimous choice in balloting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

The Chiefs have a first round bye in this year's NFL playoffs, and will play their first game Saturday Jan 12. at Arrowhead Stadium.