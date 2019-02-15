Four wrestlers compete for boy's state championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The final day of the MSHSAA state wrestling championships on the boys side see's four wrestlers from the KQ2 viewing area in the finals of their respective weight classes.

Lawson's Tyler Ross faces Chase Brock of Whitfeld in the 160 lb. weight class of class one.

Lathrop's Dorian Walters faces Dayton Fields of Seneca in the 170 lb. weight class of class one.

Lathrop's Justin Wright faces Michael Trotter of Versailles in the 182 lb. weight class of class one.

Benton's Christian Dixon faces Gavin Gross of Odessa in the 138 lb. weight class of class two.

To see full brackets of wrestlers still competing for consolation medals, visit here.