From St. Joseph to Miami: Former Central Indian playing in the Super Bowl

(MIAMI)— Elijah Lee grew up in the Chiefs Kingdom, but he will go up against his hometown team on Sunday.
Lee played two years at Central High School and then his final two high school years at Blue Springs High School.
He played college football at Kansas State.
Lee will play in Super Bowl LIV Sunday against the Chiefs.
