Clear

From St. Joseph to Miami: Former Central Indian playing in the Super Bowl

Elijah Lee played two years at Central High School and then his final two high school years at Blue Springs High School. Lee played college football at Kansas State. He will play in Super Bowl LIV Sunday against the Chiefs.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 7:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MIAMI)— Elijah Lee grew up in the Chiefs Kingdom, but he will go up against his hometown team on Sunday. 

Lee played two years at Central High School and then his final two high school years at Blue Springs High School.

He played college football at Kansas State.

Lee will play in Super Bowl LIV Sunday against the Chiefs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
A very weak disturbance is starting to make its way across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. As it does we could see a few sprinkles and also maybe a few snowflakes but we are really not expecting to see any accumulation . Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool side as high's will only reached into the mid 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories