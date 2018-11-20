Clear

Future or Fluke? Former NFL player weighs in on Chiefs, Rams historic showdown

Expectations were high for the Monday Night Football match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams and the two teams delivered.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 6:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—In a record-breaking Monday Night Football game, the Los Angeles Rams outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The Rams won, 54-51, the highest scoring game in the 49-season history of Monday Night Football. 

The 105 combined points was the third-most in NFL history. 

The teams scored 14 touchdowns on the night. 

St. Joseph native and former Kansas City Chief Martin Rucker said this style of play has been a long time coming. 

Click here to listen to Rucker's full interview. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. Cooler air has moved into the area and daytime highs reached into the lower 40s. Warmer air moves in on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events