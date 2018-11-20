Future or Fluke? Former NFL player weighs in on Chiefs, Rams historic showdown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—In a record-breaking Monday Night Football game, the Los Angeles Rams outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams won, 54-51, the highest scoring game in the 49-season history of Monday Night Football.

The 105 combined points was the third-most in NFL history.

The teams scored 14 touchdowns on the night.

St. Joseph native and former Kansas City Chief Martin Rucker said this style of play has been a long time coming.

