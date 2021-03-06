Clear
Geiman's heave at buzzer stuns No. 1 Northwest, 69-68

Washburn University's Tyler Geiman sank a 55-foot shot at the buzzer to edge No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University in the 2021 MIAA Tournament championship game, 69-68.

Posted: Mar 6, 2021 10:45 PM

Northwest's Diego Bernard had drained two free throws with :02.7 left to give Northwest a two-point edge, 68-66. The Ichabods inbounded the ball and Geiman let it roll before he picked it up and hit nothing but net from beyond half court.

Washburn won the program's sixth MIAA tournament title as Northwest was looking for its sixth straight and 10th overall. Washburn moves to 19-6 on the season, while Northwest drops to 23-2.

Washburn held Northwest in check offensively in the opening 20 minutes limiting the Bearcats to 23.1% (6-of-26). The Ichabods held a 30-19 lead at the break.

The Ichabods led by as many as 13 in the second half at 36-23 before the Bearcats mounted a charge. A 12-5 run pulled Northwest to within one at 45-44 with 8:54 to play. Northwest would take its first lead of the second half at 53-50, and first of the game since 7-6, on a three-pointer from Trevor Hudgins with 5:55 to play. Hudgins hit another triple to put Northwest up four, 56-52 with 5:28 remaining. Washburn's Connor Deffebaugh hit a triple from the left corner with 4:55 left to cut the Bearcat lead to one. Washburn's Jalen Lewis gave the Ichabods a three-point cushion at 60-57 with 3:49 to play.

Ryan Hawkins hit two sets of free throws with 2:25 and 1:44 left to cut the Washburn lead to one, 64-63. Freshman Byron Alexander gave Northwest a 65-54 lead with 1:15 to play on a pair of free throws. Washburn's Will McKee turned the ball over with :55.4 left, but Alexander threw it away on the ensuing inbounds play and Geiman made a layup to give the edge back to Washburn, 66-65. Hawkins drained one of two free throws with :32.5 to even it up at 66-66.

Hudgins appeared to make the defensive play of the game when he blocked an attempted three from Geiman and Bernard snared the rebound. Geiman fouled Bernard at halfcourt on his drive up the floor with :02.7 left to set the stage for the final dramatic moments.

Northwest and Washburn will look to continue their seasons at the Central Region Tournament. The NCAA selection show is set for Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.

