Girls Missouri state golf tournament concludes

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It had not been ideal weather conditions for the Missouri girls state golf tournament, but rain or shine they still had to play. Area golfers played well despite the weather conditions. The official results are listed below.
NOTABLES FROM (CLASS ONE)
4 Madison Jessen East Buchanan 182
7 Ellie Smith Lawson 187
T-16 Cailyn Dawn Auffert Maryville 204
T-16 Abigail Daffron Plattsburg 204
(CLASS TWO)
19 Hallie Jones Chillicothe 183
38 Jaida Marie Cox Benton 198
42 Zoe Matlack Savannah 203
(CLASS FOUR)
T-23 Ali M Perry Central
T-55 Ava K Gaddie Central
For the full final results click here.