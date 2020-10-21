Clear
Girls Missouri state golf tournament concludes

It had not been ideal weather conditions for the Missouri girls state golf tournament, but rain or shine they still had to play. Area golfers played well despite the weather conditions.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It had not been ideal weather conditions for the Missouri girls state golf tournament, but rain or shine they still had to play. Area golfers played well despite the weather conditions. The official results are listed below.

NOTABLES FROM (CLASS ONE)
4 Madison Jessen East Buchanan 182

7 Ellie Smith Lawson 187

T-16 Cailyn Dawn Auffert Maryville 204

T-16 Abigail Daffron Plattsburg 204

(CLASS TWO)
19 Hallie Jones Chillicothe 183

38 Jaida Marie Cox Benton 198

42 Zoe Matlack Savannah 203

(CLASS FOUR)

T-23 Ali M Perry Central

T-55 Ava K Gaddie Central

Wednesday and Thursday night a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the lower 80s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
