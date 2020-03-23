Golden Eagle baseball staying the course

Clear
The Bishop LeBlond baseball team is coming off of a district title and a solid run in the state playoffs a year ago, and a with a team that mostly returns players from last years team the expectations are to repeat as district champs.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 1:03 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond baseball team is coming off a district title and a solid run in the state playoffs a year ago, and a with a roster that mostly returns players from last year’s team the expectations are to repeat as district champs.

Now that the coronavirus has put a pause on the spring sports season, the LeBlond baseball coaches have been doing their best to lead their team in this tough time.

