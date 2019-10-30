Golden Eagle volleyball district champs once again

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles hosted the class 1 District 15 volleyball tournament and met the West Platte Blue Jays in the championship round winning in the third set to become district champs Monday night.

The Golden Eagles dropped the first set and had to fight their way back winning the second set which pushed the match to a third set. LeBlond was able to come away 25-20 victory in set three to become district champions.

LeBlond is no stranger when it comes to volleyball district championships as they have won 14 out of the 19 years.