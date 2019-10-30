Clear

Golden Eagle volleyball district champs once again

Bishop LeBlond volleyball beat West Platte in a third set Monday night to become class 1 district 15 champions.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 10:39 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles hosted the class 1 District 15 volleyball tournament and met the West Platte Blue Jays in the championship round winning in the third set to become district champs Monday night.

The Golden Eagles dropped the first set and had to fight their way back winning the second set which pushed the match to a third set. LeBlond was able to come away 25-20 victory in set three to become district champions.

LeBlond is no stranger when it comes to volleyball district championships as they have won 14 out of the 19 years.

Snow, possibly mixed with rain, is expected to develop this morning and early afternoon. The snow is expected to be light to moderate and stick around into the afternoon. By evening, it will become more scattered and eventually move out by tonight.
