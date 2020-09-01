Golden Eagle volleyball starts off strong over Rock Port

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond lady Golden Eagles hosted the Rock Port Blue Jays Monday night for the home opener and started out fast winning all three sets.
LeBlond starts the year (1-0) and will play at Mid-Buchanan Tuesday.
