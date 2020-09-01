Clear
Golden Eagle volleyball starts off strong over Rock Port

The Bishop LeBlond lady Golden Eagles hosted the Rock Port Blue Jays Monday night for the home opener and started out fast winning all three sets.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond lady Golden Eagles hosted the Rock Port Blue Jays Monday night for the home opener and started out fast winning all three sets. 

LeBlond starts the year (1-0) and will play at Mid-Buchanan Tuesday. 

