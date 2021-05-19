Clear
Golden Eagles baseball outlast Maysville in Class 2 district 16 championship

The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles baseball team played the Maysville Wolverines Wednesday at the Spring Sports Complex at Missouri Western's baseball stadium getting the win in torrential rain fall 11-10.

This is the Golden Eagles 11th straight appearance in the district title game fluctuating between class 2 and class 3 since 2010.

Bishop LeBlond played Maysville in the 2019 district title game winning 10-0. The Golden Eagles are essentially back-to-back champions, since there was no 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MSHSAA state baseball tournament starts next Monday May 24.

