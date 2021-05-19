Golden Eagles baseball outlast Maysville in Class 2 district 16 championship

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles baseball team played the Maysville Wolverines Wednesday at the Spring Sports Complex at Missouri Western's baseball stadium getting the win in torrential rain fall 11-10.

This is the Golden Eagles 11th straight appearance in the district title game fluctuating between class 2 and class 3 since 2010.

Bishop LeBlond played Maysville in the 2019 district title game winning 10-0. The Golden Eagles are essentially back-to-back champions, since there was no 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MSHSAA state baseball tournament starts next Monday May 24.