Golden Eagles continue early season success with win against Tigers

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles girls' basketball team continued its early season success with a win against Excelsior Springs Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles defeated Excelsior Springs, 50-38. 

LeBlond is now 8-6 on the year. 

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon A storm system heading our way for Thursday night and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
