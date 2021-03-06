Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Golden Eagles fall to Wellington-Napoleon in Class 2 quarterfinals

The Wellington-Napoleon Tigers used a strong second half to pull ahead and defeat Bishop LeBlond, 52-32, in the Class 2 Quarterfinals Saturday.

Posted: Mar 6, 2021 3:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Wellington-Napoleon Tigers used a strong second half to pull ahead and defeat Bishop LeBlond, 52-32, in the Class 2 Quarterfinals Saturday.

The Golden Eagles led by one after the first quarter, 12-11, but strong shooting from Tigers' Ayden Shannon gave the Wellington-Napoleon the lead at halftime, 25-20.

The Tigers pulled ahead by 13, 39-26, going to the fourth quarter, and finished it off with a 52-32 victory.

Shannon led the Tigers with 24 points.

The Golden Eagles were led by Tatum Studer and Katie Beam, who both finished with 10 points.

Bishop LeBlond finishes the season with a district title and sectional-round win for the first in 27 years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 67°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 66°
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 67°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 64°
Falls City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 68°
We started out across the area with a few clouds around as a disturbance passed to the south of the area. Clouds slowly started to clear by the early afternoon hours. Today temperatures were still be above average, but cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will be back in the 60s this weekend under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy on Sunday with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Wind will remain fairly breezy through the beginning of next week especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay above average next week with rain chances increasing by mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories