Golden Eagles fall to Wellington-Napoleon in Class 2 quarterfinals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Wellington-Napoleon Tigers used a strong second half to pull ahead and defeat Bishop LeBlond, 52-32, in the Class 2 Quarterfinals Saturday.

The Golden Eagles led by one after the first quarter, 12-11, but strong shooting from Tigers' Ayden Shannon gave the Wellington-Napoleon the lead at halftime, 25-20.

The Tigers pulled ahead by 13, 39-26, going to the fourth quarter, and finished it off with a 52-32 victory.

Shannon led the Tigers with 24 points.

The Golden Eagles were led by Tatum Studer and Katie Beam, who both finished with 10 points.

Bishop LeBlond finishes the season with a district title and sectional-round win for the first in 27 years.