Clear

Golden Eagles fly into district title game

Leblond baseball defeats SJCS 3-0 to advance to district championship game.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 1:06 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

FAUCETT, Mo. - The Bishop Leblond Golden Eagles have now upset two teams during the Class 2 District 16 run with most notably beating cross town rival St. Joseph Christian 3-0.

Senior catcher Jaren Guck hit a two-run homer in the sixth to help widen the gap for the Golden Eagles to come away with the victory.

Leblond will play Maysville in the district title game on Wednesday with first pitch set for six o'clock.

District Scores

Class 1 District 15
Pattonsburg 15 def Southwest Livingston 0
North Harrison 8 def Braymer 3

Class 1 District 16
Northeast Nodaway 15 def King City 5
North Andrew 5 Jefferson 3

Class 2 District 16
Maysville 5 def Mid-Buch 4
Leblond 3 def St. Joseph Christian 0

Class 3 District 16
Lawson 5 def Richmond 2
Carrollton 1 def Lathrop 0

Class 4 District 16
Savannah 2 def Lafayette 1
Kirksville 6 def Benton 0

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
We have seen below average temperatures for awhile but some good news heading into the new week, things will begin to warm up. Monday will be our last cool day for a while with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Much warmer air then moves in Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events