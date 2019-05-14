Golden Eagles fly into district title game

FAUCETT, Mo. - The Bishop Leblond Golden Eagles have now upset two teams during the Class 2 District 16 run with most notably beating cross town rival St. Joseph Christian 3-0.

Senior catcher Jaren Guck hit a two-run homer in the sixth to help widen the gap for the Golden Eagles to come away with the victory.

Leblond will play Maysville in the district title game on Wednesday with first pitch set for six o'clock.

District Scores

Class 1 District 15

Pattonsburg 15 def Southwest Livingston 0

North Harrison 8 def Braymer 3

Class 1 District 16

Northeast Nodaway 15 def King City 5

North Andrew 5 Jefferson 3

Class 2 District 16

Maysville 5 def Mid-Buch 4

Leblond 3 def St. Joseph Christian 0

Class 3 District 16

Lawson 5 def Richmond 2

Carrollton 1 def Lathrop 0

Class 4 District 16

Savannah 2 def Lafayette 1

Kirksville 6 def Benton 0