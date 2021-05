(GOWER, Mo.) It took extra innings, but Bishop LeBlond came away with a victory against East Buchanan.

The Bulldogs went up early 1-0, and then the two teams traded runs forcing extra innings tied, 5-5.

In the top of the ninth, LeBlond scored two runs to go up 7-5. The Bulldogs answered with one in the bottom of the ninth, but LeBlond was able to pull out the win, 7-6.