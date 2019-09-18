Golden Eagles snap losing skid, want more this season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles snapped a 19-game losing streak Friday night, but for this group, it's much more than a win.

"It's a big deal," LeBlond head coach Eric Fairchild said. "It's a big deal to take your 700-day streak down to seven days."

LeBlond didn't sugarcoat the losing streak, but they also never gave up. Whether it was under former head coach Tony Dudik or new head coach Eric Fairchild, the Golden Eagles continued to battle.

"Winning is nice, but losing kind of humbles yourself and don't take anything for granted," Senior Caden Stevenson said.

On Friday, the Golden Eagles snapped the 742-day losing streak, but now it's about not being complacent with a single win. This group wants to be more than just the team that snapped the streak.

"We've been taking losses, a 742-day losing streak broken, but we got to learn how to win and take the 'W' and transfer it to the next game," Stevenson said.

The Golden Eagles sit at 1-2 and things aren't perfect yet for the team, but this is another step in the right direction for a group of about 20 that are still learning 8-man football.

"After two years, being able to be a part of that, it felt great, getting a win, but we can't let that get to our heads too much," Senior Hunter Heck said. "It's week by week. I still see it as 0-0."

LeBlond's two losses came against Pattonsburg and North Andrew—two Top 5 8-man football teams, which may come Week 8 or Week 9, will be a blessing in disguise.

"I know what they're capable of," Fairchild said. "It's just a matter of reminding them of what they're capable of."

LeBlond travels up to Stanberry Friday night for a Week 4 showdown.