Clear

Golden Eagles volleyball take care of Mules

LeBlond volleyball wins their fifth game of the season beating Lathrop in straight sets.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 10:01 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagle (5-4-1) volleyball team handled the Lathrop Mules in straight sets Monday night winning their fifth game of the year.
The Golden Eagles travel to Kansas City to take on St. Pius X. Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
A few morning thunderstorms are moving across the area but these should be out of the area by sunrise. Throughout the day, clouds will decrease and we should see sunshine during the afternoon. As for temperatures, they will be climbing from the 60s and 70s in the morning to upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events