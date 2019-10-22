Golden Eagles volleyball takes down Cardinals on senior night

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagle volleyball team hosted the Lawson Cardinals Monday night on senior night which also was pink out night for breast cancer awareness.
The Golden Eagles beat the Cardinals (22-5-4) in two sets to win the match advancing to (18-10-2).
LeBlond will play at Savannah (18-9-3) on Thursday.
