Golden Eagles volleyball takes down Cardinals on senior night

LeBlond volleyball beat Lawson Monday night in two sets on senior night.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 7:19 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagle volleyball team hosted the Lawson Cardinals Monday night on senior night which also was pink out night for breast cancer awareness.

The Golden Eagles beat the Cardinals (22-5-4) in two sets to win the match advancing to (18-10-2).

LeBlond will play at Savannah (18-9-3) on Thursday.

After a mostly cloudy day on Monday, sunshine is back in the forecast today with winds dying down this afternoon.
