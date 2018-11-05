Clear

Gordon and Perez take home Gold Gloves

Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez bring home hardware.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 2:04 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- Left fielder Alex Gordon and catcher Salvador Perez will need more space as they add to their awards collection by both winning Gold Gloves Sunday night.

On Sunday night, Gordon captured his sixth Rawlings Gold Glove Award, while Perez received his fifth.

Gordon, 34, who won Gold Gloves from 2011-2014 and in 2017, had another great season statistically in left field. Gordon registered nine assists, his most since 2013 (17), and he was three behind the Major League leaders. 

Perez, 28, also won Gold Gloves from 2013-2016. Many scouts and excutives thought Perez had the best defensive season of his career in 2018.

Among catchers who played in at least 50 games, Perez's 48 percent caught-stealing ranked second in MLB behind Martin Maldonado (49 percent), who won the Gold Glove in 2017.

Gordon and Perez both have been cornerstone players for the Royals and look to help lead a young group of talented players for the 2019 season. 

Rain becomes likely once again early Monday with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s.
