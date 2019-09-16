Griffon soccer gets first win of the year

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western soccer team got their first win of the season Sunday afternoon 2-1 over University of Sioux Falls South Dakota.

Ashley Mathis scored both the Griffon goals in the first half. The Griffons took 26 total shots, 10 on target and took five corners to none for Sioux Falls.

The Griffons host Missouri Southern (1-3) on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.