Griffon soccer gets first win of the year

The Missouri Western soccer team got their first win of the season Sunday afternoon 2-1 over University of Sioux Falls South Dakota.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 12:00 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:02 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Ashley Mathis scored both the Griffon goals in the first half. The Griffons took 26 total shots, 10 on target and took five corners to none for Sioux Falls.

Ashley Mathis scored both the Griffon goals in the first half. The Griffons took 26 total shots, 10 on target and took five corners to none for Sioux Falls. 

The Griffons host Missouri Southern (1-3) on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.

After a very warm & humid Sunday across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, the hot and dry stretch of weather is expected to continue heading into the new work week.
