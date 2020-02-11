Griffin's 11 4th-quarter points lifts Lafayette past Benton

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a back-and-forth battle between Benton and Lafayette inside Springer Gymnasium Tuesday night. Kolten Griffin scored 11 points in the fourth quarter for Lafayette including the game winner with about five seconds to go.
Lafayette edged the Cardinals, 44-42.
Griffin went for 11 points, while Derrick May and Zach Langley both added in 10 points for Lafayette.
Allan Coy put up 12 points for Benton.
