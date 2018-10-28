HIGHLIGHTS: Griffon Football falls to Pittsburg State

ST. JOSEPH — Turnovers and costly penalties led to the Griffons falling to Pittsburg State 34-14.

Stats and information provided by Western Athletics:

The Griffon defense limited what was the MIAA's top rushing team coming into Saturday to 125 yards on 46 carries, a 2.7-yard per carry average.

Missouri Western averaged nearly seven yards per carry, rushing 39 times for 265 on the MIAA's third-ranked rush defense.

A four-play, 69-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard Shamar Griffith touchdown on the Griffons first drive of the second half cut the Gorilla lead to 24-14. Pittsburg State answered with a 95-yard return touchdown on the ensuing kickoff.

The kickoff return touchdown was the only TD for the Gorillas in the second half.

Missouri Western entered having thrown four interceptions and six lost fumbles, but threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles to Pittsburg State.

The Griffons were penalized nine times for 122 yards with Pittsburg State losing 96 yards on 11 penalties.

Shamar Griffith led the Griffon running game with 78 yards on five carries for a 15.6-yard average per carry.

Dom Marino rushed for 69 yards and threw for 87 yards.

Wyatt Steigerwald completed 6-of-15 passes for 53 yards and had a touchdown pass taken away due to a penalty.

Anthony Williams led the defense with 12 total tackles.

The Griffons travel to Nebraska Kearney (4-5) Nov. 3 for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

The Lopers scored 28 second half points in a 42-35 loss at Central Missouri, Saturday.