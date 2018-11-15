Griffon Football's Shawn Rouse earns Academic honor

ST. JOSEPH – (Courtesy Griffon Athletics) Griffon Football junior offensive lineman Shawn Rouse was named first team 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District®.

A construction engineering technology major from Omaha, Nebraska, Rouse picked up his second postseason honor of 2018. Earlier this week, he was named third team All-MIAA. Rouse has started 33 consecutive games at left tackle and is scheduled to make his 34th on Dec. 1 when Missouri Western takes on Southern Arkansas in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl.

Rouse was part of a Griffon offensive line that allowed the fifth fewest sacks in all of Division II football in 2018 and the fewest in the MIAA. Missouri Western also led the MIAA with a 5.6-yard per carry average and the Griffons' 229 rushing yards per game were third most in the MIAA.

It was the third-straight year a member of the Griffon offensive line was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District® team with Max Oeser receiving first team honors in both 2016 and 2017.

The 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District® Football Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The Google Cloud Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team (if applicable) Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December.

The Google Cloud Academic All-District® teams include the student-athletes are divided into geographic districts across the United States and Canada.

The Division II and III Google Cloud Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2018-19 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs. The NAIA Google Cloud Academic All-America® program is partially financially supported through the NAIA national office.

For more information about CoSIDA's Google Cloud Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com or the Academic All-America® home page on CoSIDA.com.