Clear

Griffon Football's Shawn Rouse earns Academic honor

(Courtesy Griffon Athletics) Griffon Football junior offensive lineman Shawn Rouse was named first team 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District®.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 3:55 PM

ST. JOSEPH – (Courtesy Griffon Athletics) Griffon Football junior offensive lineman Shawn Rouse was named first team 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District®.

A construction engineering technology major from Omaha, Nebraska, Rouse picked up his second postseason honor of 2018. Earlier this week, he was named third team All-MIAA. Rouse has started 33 consecutive games at left tackle and is scheduled to make his 34th on Dec. 1 when Missouri Western takes on Southern Arkansas in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl.

Rouse was part of a Griffon offensive line that allowed the fifth fewest sacks in all of Division II football in 2018 and the fewest in the MIAA. Missouri Western also led the MIAA with a 5.6-yard per carry average and the Griffons' 229 rushing yards per game were third most in the MIAA.

It was the third-straight year a member of the Griffon offensive line was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District® team with Max Oeser receiving first team honors in both 2016 and 2017.

The 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District® Football Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The Google Cloud Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team (if applicable) Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December.

The Google Cloud Academic All-District® teams include the student-athletes are divided into geographic districts across the United States and Canada.

The Division II and III Google Cloud Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2018-19 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs. The NAIA Google Cloud Academic All-America® program is partially financially supported through the NAIA national office.

For more information about CoSIDA's Google Cloud Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com or the Academic All-America® home page on CoSIDA.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 52°
Mostly sunny skies to start your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. On Friday temperatures warmed back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events