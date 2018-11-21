Clear

Griffon Men fall to Qunicy on the road

(Courtesy Griffon Athletics) Missouri Western Men's Basketball (4-2) fell on the road to Quincy (2-2) 76-63 on Tuesday. The Griffons outscored the Hawks 32-25 in the first half but struggled shooting from the field in the second, suffering their first loss in five games.

NOTABLES
The Griffons entered halftime with a 32-25 lead thanks to a solid defensive effort. Missouri Western limited Quincy to just 31 percent shooting in the first half.
Tyus Millhollin's three-pointer with five minutes remaining capped off a 14-6 to tie the game at 62.
Following Millhollin's three, the Hawks closed the game on a 14-1 run as the Griffons missed their last eight shots.
The Griffons had their worst shooting performance of the season, shooting just 36 percent from the field.
Quincy had the advantage in getting to the free-throw line all night. The Hawks drew 27 fouls and shot 32 free throws.
The Griffons turned the ball over just three times in the second half after having 12 turnovers before halftime.
Tuesday's road loss ends Missouri Western's longest win streak since the 2011-12 season.

LEADERS
Bryan Hudson led the team with 17 points on 50 percent shooting.
Lavon Hightower added 15 points and a game-high seven boards.
Sam Siganos led all players with three assists.

UP NEXT
Missouri Western will head to St. Louis for the UMSL Thanksgiving Classic this weekend.
The Griffons will play Missouri – St. Louis (4-1) on Friday, Nov. 23.
The Tritons defeated St. Louis College of Pharmacy 92-80 on Nov. 19.

