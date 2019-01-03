Griffon Women Drop First Game of Oklahoma Road Trip (Griffon Athletics)

EDMOND, Okla. (Courtesy of Griffon Athletics) – Missouri Western Women's Basketball (6-6, 1-2 MIAA) fell on the road to Central Oklahoma (11-2, 2-1 MIAA) on Thursday night. The Griffons took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, but were outlasted in the final period and lost 69-56 to the Bronchos.

NOTABLES

Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter. The Bronchos outscored the Griffons 12-9 as both teams shot 33 percent from the field.

Katrina Roenfeldt's three pointer as time expired in the third capped off a 13-4 run for the Griffons, giving Missouri Western the 41-40 lead going into the final quarter.

The Griffons shot 43 percent and forced five UCO turnovers in the third quarter.

Missouri Western was unable to keep up with the Central Oklahoma offense in the final period. The Bronchos scored 29 points in the fourth quarter, going 6-8 from three.

The Griffons shot 46 percent in the second half.

LEADERS

Roenfeldt led the Griffons with 14 points on four made three-pointers.

Jessica Davies finished with a team-high seven rebounds and 33 minutes.

Brittany Atkins added 10 points and four boards.

UP NEXT

Missouri Western will travel to Northeastern State (3-9, 0-3 MIAA) on Saturday.

The RiverHawks lost to Northwest Missouri 62-59 at home on Thursday.