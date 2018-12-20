Clear

Griffon Women take down Newman

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 11:45 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH – Western Women's Basketball hit the .500 mark Wednesday with a non-conference win against Newman. It’s the fourth consecutive year the Griffon Women hit the .500 mark in the first ten games of the season.

Katrina Roenfeldt led the way for Western with a career-high 29 points. Jessica Davies led the team with nine rebounds to add to her 11 points on the evening.

Among the notables from the game was Brittany Atkins playing in her first game since January 15, 2018.

The Griffs return to the hardwood December 30th when they host Adams State.

As a cold front passes through late Wednesday into early Thursday, we will see our winds change and pick up from the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. Still can't rule out a light rain shower through the evening but we should dry out by Thursday morning. Lows overnight will be in the 30s.
