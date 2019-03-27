Clear

Griffon baseball comes back to beat Bearcats 9-3

MWSU baseball beats rival NWMSU 9-3 in a come back.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 12:42 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 12:45 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Griffon baseball team traveled up to Maryville to take on rival Northwest Missouri State Tuesday afternoon and it was a barn burner tell the fourth inning.

NWMSU would score first with an RBI from Alixon Herrera to bring in Calvin Rudolph to put the Bearcats on the board.
The Griffons bats would heat up in the fourth and fifth innings putting up six runs to take the lead.

Westerns defense would tighten up and keep the Bearcats scoreless until the seventh inning where NWMSU would get back on the board with two runs.

Missouri Western would go on to win the game 9-3 and advance on to (12-11) and will play in a three-game home stand against Central Oklahoma (16-10) starting Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Another quiet day is on tap for Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the upper 50s. We'll see more sunshine into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events