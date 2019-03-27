Griffon baseball comes back to beat Bearcats 9-3

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Griffon baseball team traveled up to Maryville to take on rival Northwest Missouri State Tuesday afternoon and it was a barn burner tell the fourth inning.

NWMSU would score first with an RBI from Alixon Herrera to bring in Calvin Rudolph to put the Bearcats on the board.

The Griffons bats would heat up in the fourth and fifth innings putting up six runs to take the lead.

Westerns defense would tighten up and keep the Bearcats scoreless until the seventh inning where NWMSU would get back on the board with two runs.

Missouri Western would go on to win the game 9-3 and advance on to (12-11) and will play in a three-game home stand against Central Oklahoma (16-10) starting Friday.