Clear

Griffon baseball completes sweep over Bearcats in comeback fashion

MWSU gets season sweep over rival NWMSU.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Griffon Baseball (17-15, 14-10) put up six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to clinch a season sweep of rival Northwest Missouri State (17-19, 13-11) with a 7-6 victory.

The eighth inning rally started with Nolan Monthei who led the inning off with a pinch-hit triple and scored one batter later from a Dusty Stroup single.

The Griffon bats stayed hot as Fahd Shakeel tripled and Casey Danley tied the game with a two-run single through the left side that got him to second.

Western took the lead off a wild pitch that allowed Will Jibas to dart home for the winning run.

The series sweep of Northwest pushed Missouri Western into a tie for third in the MIAA standings with Central Oklahoma.

MWSU travels to Pittsburg State (20-17, 13-11) for a three-game series April 18-20.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
After a cool weekend with temperatures in the 50s, we do some much warmer air move into the region beginning as early as Monday. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events