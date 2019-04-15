Griffon baseball completes sweep over Bearcats in comeback fashion

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Griffon Baseball (17-15, 14-10) put up six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to clinch a season sweep of rival Northwest Missouri State (17-19, 13-11) with a 7-6 victory.

The eighth inning rally started with Nolan Monthei who led the inning off with a pinch-hit triple and scored one batter later from a Dusty Stroup single.

The Griffon bats stayed hot as Fahd Shakeel tripled and Casey Danley tied the game with a two-run single through the left side that got him to second.

Western took the lead off a wild pitch that allowed Will Jibas to dart home for the winning run.

The series sweep of Northwest pushed Missouri Western into a tie for third in the MIAA standings with Central Oklahoma.

MWSU travels to Pittsburg State (20-17, 13-11) for a three-game series April 18-20.