Griffon baseball handles Bearcats in game one of three game series

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Big rival showdown at the Spring Sports Complex Friday afternoon as Missouri Western played host to Northwest Missouri State.
An eight-run sixth inning blew what was turning into a tight game wide open as Griffon Baseball (15-15, 12-10) run-ruled Northwest Missouri (17-17, 13-9), 16-3 in seven innings.
Western's Brooks Day went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, he also homered.
Game two of the three-game series will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. Members of the 2000 Griffon Baseball team – Buzz Verduzco's first at MWSU – will be recognized prior to the game.
