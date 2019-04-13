Clear

Griffon baseball handles Bearcats in game one of three game series

MWSU run-ruled NWMSU 16-3 in seven innings.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Big rival showdown at the Spring Sports Complex Friday afternoon as Missouri Western played host to Northwest Missouri State.

An eight-run sixth inning blew what was turning into a tight game wide open as Griffon Baseball (15-15, 12-10) run-ruled Northwest Missouri (17-17, 13-9), 16-3 in seven innings.

Western's Brooks Day went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, he also homered.

Game two of the three-game series will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. Members of the 2000 Griffon Baseball team – Buzz Verduzco's first at MWSU – will be recognized prior to the game.

Winds continue to be an issue this afternoon but they will begin to die down this evening. For any Friday night plans, dress warmly. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with cold temperatures once again. Temperatures will fall slightly below freezing so make sure you take care of any plants outside tonight.
