Griffon basketball struggles in rematch with rival Northwest

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western men's basketball team suffered its sixth straight loss Tuesday as they fell to No. 3 Northwest Missouri State, 79-56, inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Griffons drop to 8-7 this season and Northwest improves to 15-1.

The Griffons were without without head coach Will Martin and assistant coach Tim Peete as Martin announced before the game that he tested positive for COVID-19. Those two will miss the next three games for the Griffons as assistant Ty Danielson took over the head coaching duties on Tuesday and will for those games. He was assisted on the bench by graduate assistant Weston Smith, women's head coach Candi Whitaker and women's GA Tori Schickel.

MWSU will play Missouri Southern Thursday at home with tipoff set for 7:30.