Griffon football game at West Texas A&M canceled due to COVID-19

ST. JOSEPH, Mo – Missouri Western's football game scheduled for Saturday, November 14th, at West Texas A&M, has been canceled due to COVID-19. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Griffons also announced that head football coach Matt Williamson tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's weekly NCAA testing requirements on Wednesday. Additional members of the Griffon coaching staff are also in the athletic department's COVID-19 protocols, preventing the Griffons from competing this weekend.

The football program's overall positivity rate remains low, with all student-athletes who competed against Pittsburg State last weekend testing negative during this week's testing. Griffon Football has experienced a positivity rate of under 2% since weekly testing began in late September.

"We remain incredibly impressed with the commitment our student-athletes and staff have displayed in fighting the spread of COVID-19 within the athletic department," said vice president for intercollegiate athletics Josh Looney. "Our weekly testing continues to reinforce the virus mitigation strategies our medical team has put into action. Unfortunately, recent positive cases have targeted a very specific portion of our football program that prevented us from moving forward with competition this weekend."

The Griffons are currently slated to conclude a modified fall 2020 schedule at Nebraska-Kearney on November 21st. Missouri Western intends to finish its fall season in Kearney, NE pending the results of next week's rounds of COVID-19 testing.