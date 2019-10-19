Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Griffon football hangs on to beat UCO on the road

MWSU moves to (5-2) beating UCO on the road in a shootout 50-43.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

EDMOND, Okla. - The Missouri Western football team (5-2) survived a late Central Oklahoma (2-5) rally to win 50-43 which is their eighth straight game away from home and move to 5-2 for the first time since 2014.

The fourth quarter became a shootout as Missouri Western led 42-23 with nine minutes to play, but the Bronchos rattled off 13 points in less than three minutes to pull within six.

Griffon running back Shamar Griffith had a critical 70-yard touchdown catch with five minutes remaining. UCO scored again with 2:41 left, but MWSU recovered an onside kick and drove to the UCO 8-yard line before two kneel downs to close out the win.

MWSU will host Emporia State (2-5) for the Rogers Pharmacy Hall of Fame Weekend at Spratt Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 26.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
We'll have clear skies & calm winds overnight. We could see some patchy fog develop by early Sunday morning with lows in the 40s. We'll continue to see warm temperatures and some sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday evening bringing in rain.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories