Griffon football hangs on to beat UCO on the road

EDMOND, Okla. - The Missouri Western football team (5-2) survived a late Central Oklahoma (2-5) rally to win 50-43 which is their eighth straight game away from home and move to 5-2 for the first time since 2014.

The fourth quarter became a shootout as Missouri Western led 42-23 with nine minutes to play, but the Bronchos rattled off 13 points in less than three minutes to pull within six.

Griffon running back Shamar Griffith had a critical 70-yard touchdown catch with five minutes remaining. UCO scored again with 2:41 left, but MWSU recovered an onside kick and drove to the UCO 8-yard line before two kneel downs to close out the win.

MWSU will host Emporia State (2-5) for the Rogers Pharmacy Hall of Fame Weekend at Spratt Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 26.