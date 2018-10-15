Griffon football preparing for Hornets

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- Missouri Western football now sits at (4-3) on the year after a one-point loss to UCO on homecoming Saturday, which ended a three-game win streak which was the longest streak in the MIAA conference at the time.

The Griffons will travel to Emporia State to take on a Hornet team that is on a two-game win streak themselves beating Fort Hays State, and Central Missouri.

Both teams are tied for third in conference standings and a win would help create distance in crowded field.

Missouri Western is No. 2 in the MIAA in rushing defense allowing 115 yard per game, and No. 6 in overall defense allowing 347 yards per game but ranks toward the bottom when it comes to pass defense giving up over 230 yards per game.

The Griffons will lean on their defense to stop ESU quarterback Braxton Marstall that is leading a confident group after winning two straight.

"Going against a talented offense and experienced quarterback that can throw the ball all over the place and has a strong arm, he reads defenses well we've got a big task in front of us and I know we'll be ready to go," Western head coach Matt Williamson said.

Kick it off is set for 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 20, at Francis G. Welch Stadium.