Clear

Griffon football preparing for Hornets

Western football looking forward to Emporia State after one point loss to UCO.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 3:43 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- Missouri Western football now sits at (4-3) on the year after a one-point loss to UCO on homecoming Saturday, which ended a three-game win streak which was the longest streak in the MIAA conference at the time.

The Griffons will travel to Emporia State to take on a Hornet team that is on a two-game win streak themselves beating Fort Hays State, and Central Missouri.

Both teams are tied for third in conference standings and a win would help create distance in crowded field.

Missouri Western is No. 2 in the MIAA in rushing defense allowing 115 yard per game, and No. 6 in overall defense allowing 347 yards per game but ranks toward the bottom when it comes to pass defense giving up over 230 yards per game.

The Griffons will lean on their defense to stop ESU quarterback Braxton Marstall that is leading a confident group after winning two straight.

"Going against a talented offense and experienced quarterback that can throw the ball all over the place and has a strong arm, he reads defenses well we've got a big task in front of us and I know we'll be ready to go," Western head coach Matt Williamson said.

Kick it off is set for 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 20, at Francis G. Welch Stadium.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events