Griffon football runs over Lincoln Blue Tigers in season finale

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Without three starters, Griffon Football (8-3) closed the 2019 regular season with a 71-8 trouncing of Lincoln (1-10). Missouri Western picked up its eighth win for the first time in six years and matched a program record with its 10th straight win away from home.

The win was one of the most efficiently lopsided on the stat sheet in recent memory. Cooper Burton took the opening kickoff back 77 yards for a touchdown and Missouri Western led by 54 points before Lincoln got on the board early in the fourth quarter.

With starting quarterback Wyatt Steigerwald out, Anthony Vespo stepped in for his first career start. Vespo completed 18 of his 21 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Vespo's first career touchdown pass went for 18 yards to fellow redshirt freshman Devon Holmes with 3:57 left in the first. Homes finished with eight catches for 94 yards.

Missouri Western led 40-0 at the half and out-gained the Blue Tigers 590-225. Lincoln passed for just 57 yards and the Griffon defense limited the MIAA's leading rusher, Hosea Franklin, to 61 yards on 20 carries.