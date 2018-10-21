Griffon football squash Hornets on the road

EMPORIA, Ks. - Missouri Western gets a much-needed win on the road as they beat Emporia State 42-28. Both teams were (4-3) and were tied for fourth in the conference going into this game.

The Griffons jumped out to a 20-14 lead going into halftime, then gave up 14 points to start the second half.

Western in the fourth quarter would score three rushing touchdowns with James Bailey Jr. accounting for two of those scores, and Donnell Hawkins with the other.

This 42-28 win over Emporia State puts Western at (5-3) on the year, and now tied with Central Oklahoma (5-3) at third in conference standings.

The Griffons will have another big match up next Saturday at home with Pittsburg State (6-2) who is coming off a big win themselves 48-28 over Central Missouri.



Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. over at Spratt stadium.