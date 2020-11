CONWAY, Ark. - Missouri Western football (0-1) fell in its first game of the 2020 season to FCS Division I opponent Central Arkansas (4-4) 52-10.

The Griffons entered Saturday's opener without three of their five defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator Justin Richter, all who were quarantined due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Griffons will return to Spratt Stadium for their home opener on Saturday, November 7 against Pittsburg State at 3:00 pm.