Griffon football tied for second in MIAA after 33-10 win over MSSU

(JOPLIN, Mo.)-The Missouri Western football team beat Missouri Southern 33-10 Saturday afternoon advancing to (4-2) on the year make this a three-game winning streak.

The Griffons had two non-offensive touchdowns with one being a punt return by Brandin Dandridge, then a forced fumble by linebacker Marcus Brown which was recovered for a touchdown by defensive back Kobe Cummings all in the second half of the ball game.

This win over MSSU puts the Griffons tied for second in the MIAA conference with Fort Hays State, a team that Missouri Western beat earlier in the season at home.

"We didn't get everything right," Western head football coach Matt Williamson said. "But I think we had enough poise, and enough 'want to' and determination, to get this win"

Westerns next game is Saturday against Central Oklahoma for homecoming kickoff is set for 1 p.m.