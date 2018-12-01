Griffon football wins Agent Barry Live United Bowl 30-25

TEXARKANA, Ar.- The Missouri Western football team defeated Southern Arkansas Saturday in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl 30-25.

It was the program's first postseason victory since defeating Henderson State in the second round of the 2012 playoffs and the first bowl win since the 2009 Mineral Water Bowl.

Special teams stole the show for Missouri Western as the Griffons blocked a field goal, a punt, and Griffon punter Luke Theis pinned Southern Arkansas down inside the 20 three different times and kicker Sam Aviles had four touchbacks from kick-offs.

Generally, MVP awards go to a quarterback or some type of skill position, but for the Agent Barry Live United the MVP was awarded to senior place kicker Tyer Basch.

Basch went three-for-three on field goal attempts including a Live United Bowl record 58-yard field goal at the end of the first half. Basch's bowl record breaking kick tied the Missouri Western record.

Offensively the Griffons played well totaling 327 of offensive. Running back James Bailey Jr. had two rushing touchdowns on 10 carries for 45 yards, and quarterback Dom Marino was 13-for-23 through the air for 211 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively Western held Southern Arkansas under 100-yard rushing, as Jabbar Miles and Kobe Cummings each had 12 tackles to lead the team.

The Griffons finished the season at (7-5) and will look to carry this momentum into next year.