Griffon football wins back to back Live United Bowls

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 11:31 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2019 11:36 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Missouri Western football team (9-3) handled Henderson State (9-3) in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl to reach nine wins for the first time since 2012 and break a program record with its 11th straight win away from St. Joseph.

This bowl win is the 300th all-time for Missouri Western football which came in the last game of its 50th season.

MWSU specialist Trey Vaval was named MVP after breaking the Live United Bowl record with 225 return yards.

The freshman returned four punts for 143 yards and three kicks for 82. He broke the record in the first half and became the second Griffon specialist to win MVP of the game in as many years. Tyler Basch was named MVP as the team's kicker in 2018.

MWSU rushed for 287 yards with Markel Smith (136) and Shamar Griffith (110) both going over 100.

Missouri Western became the first team to ever win the Live United Bowl twice.

