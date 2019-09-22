Clear

Griffon football's second half comeback falls short in 48-45 OT loss to Mules

The Missouri Western football team hosted No. 21 Central Missouri Saturday night losing in overtime 48-45.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 1:22 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western football team hosted No. 21 Central Missouri Saturday night losing in overtime 48-45.

After a 31-point second half comeback a 23-yard field goal was the difference between MWSU beating their second top 25 team in a row.

The Griffons forced overtime by scoring 45 second half points, 29 in the fourth quarter. MWSU got the ball to start overtime and got the ball to the UCM 21 yard line where kicker Sam Aviles attempted a 38-yard field goal on fourth down that was wide right. UCM answered with a seven-play, 20-yard drive that ended with a field goal game winner.

Missouri Western plays the first of two straight road games when the Griffons travel to Northeastern State (0-3) next week.
Kickoff in Tahlequah, Oklahoma is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
We will be keeping an eye on the potential for flooding rain and strong to possible severe thunderstorms heading into our Saturday night and into Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events