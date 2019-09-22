Griffon football's second half comeback falls short in 48-45 OT loss to Mules

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western football team hosted No. 21 Central Missouri Saturday night losing in overtime 48-45.

After a 31-point second half comeback a 23-yard field goal was the difference between MWSU beating their second top 25 team in a row.

The Griffons forced overtime by scoring 45 second half points, 29 in the fourth quarter. MWSU got the ball to start overtime and got the ball to the UCM 21 yard line where kicker Sam Aviles attempted a 38-yard field goal on fourth down that was wide right. UCM answered with a seven-play, 20-yard drive that ended with a field goal game winner.

Missouri Western plays the first of two straight road games when the Griffons travel to Northeastern State (0-3) next week.

Kickoff in Tahlequah, Oklahoma is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sept. 28.