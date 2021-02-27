Clear
Griffon lacrosse blowout Culver-Stockton in season opener

The Missouri Western women's lacrosse team played its inaugural game Friday night at Spratt Stadium as they hosted Culver-Stockton. The Griffons blew out the Wildcats 17-0 to win the programs first game ever.

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 6:54 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

The Griffons blew out the Wildcats 17-0 to win the programs first game ever.

MWSU had multiple players score with Madison Brady had a big night for MWSU with four goals and Catherine Langmaid with three goals. The Griffons had an 11-0 lead at the half. 

Missouri Western is back in action Sunday as they host Alabama-Huntsville at 1:00 p.m. inside Spratt Stadium.

