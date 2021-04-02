Griffon lacrosse loses in OT to Rockhurst

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Western lacrosse team traveled to Kansas City to play Rockhurst University in a conference showdown for a second time this season losing in overtime 21-20.

MWSU had at one point their biggest lead of eight in the second half 19-11 but then Rockhurst would come back to send the game into overtime to claim the win.

The Griffons fall to (2-5) overall and (0-1) in conference play. MWSU will be back home Friday April 9 to host Indianapolis at Spratt stadium with a start time of 7:00.