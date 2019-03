TOPEKA, Kan. - Missouri Western traveled to Topeka to take on the second tanked team in the conference Saturday in the Washburn Ichabod’s falling just short losing 93-90.

The Griffons made eight out of 11 shots mid-way through the first half and all seven free-throw attempts to go on a 26-9 run to take a 39-35 lead in the first half.

Washburn's three-pointer in the final seconds of the first half gave the Ichabod’s a 46-43 edge at the halftime break.

Lavon Hightower for MWSU shot the potential game-tying three that was no good as Washburn survived the 93-90 scare on Saturday.

Missouri Western won 12 games this season which is the most that the program has had in two years.

WESTERN WOMEN

The Ichabod’s beat the Griffons 78-68 on Saturday afternoon. The second quarter hurt the Griffons, as the Ichabod’s closed the half on a 21-5 run to take a 40-22 lead at the half.

Missouri Western used an 11-3 run to open the fourth quarter, cutting the Washburn deficit to just nine points with seven minutes left to play, but it was not enough to overcome an 18-point first-half deficit.

The lady Griffons season isn't done as they already had their ticket punched for the MIAA conference tournament. MWSU will play Neb. Kearney Wednesday Mar. 6 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.