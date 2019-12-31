Griffon men end three game slide with win over Eagles on NYE

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western men's basketball team (5-8) ended a three game losing streak with a 95-56 blowing out Avila (7-10) in the MWSU Fieldhouse on New Years Eve.

Five different Griffons scored in double-figures and the Griffon bench chipped in 54 points. MWSU went 17 for 36 from 3-point range, two shy of the program record for made 3-pointers in a game set last year against Washburn.

MWSU gets back into MIAA play on Saturday, hosting Rogers State (11-1, 3-0) at 3:30 p.m. The Hillcats have won five straight games.