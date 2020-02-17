Clear

Griffon men fall to Missouri Southern

MWSU men's basketball win streak ends at seven to MSSU.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 1:30 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Western men's basketball team (14-12, 10-5) lost to No. 14 Missouri Southern (19-5, 12-3) Saturday 97-87 ending a seven-game win streak.

Missouri Western shot 52.5% from the field, going 32 for 61 and were 9 for 23 from 3-point range, but 12 missed free throws hurt the Griffons down the stretch.

Missouri Western wraps up the regular season at home with four straight games in the MWSU Fieldhouse. The first comes on Feb. 19 against Pittsburg State.


