Griffon men hold on in final seconds as they beat Washburn 72-70 in the MIAA quarterfinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Western men's basketball team outlasts Washburn in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA tournament Friday getting the win 72-70.

Jalen Lewis for Washburn made a three with 54 seconds left to pull the Ichabod's within two. Washburn got the ball after two missed free throws by Tyree Martin for MWSU with 13 seconds left. Washburn missed four shots in its final possession which would end up sending the Griffons to the MIAA Championship semifinals.

"We don't ever want this journey to end, or just ride to end. It's been a special season for us. So for our guys to be able to have a little bit of luck on our side, it's nice when luck favors the Griffons, and I'm not a big proponent of luck. I always believe in skill and will over anything else but at the end of the day we'll take that one percent lucky chance," MWSU head coach Sundance Wicks said.

The Griffons shot 42.2% from the field and 30% from behind the arc. Tyus Millhollin led all scorers with 21 points. Tyrell Carrol scored 19 points for the Griffons as Reese Glover added 12. Millhollin led the team in assists as well, with five. Beau Baker led MWSU with six rebounds.

The Griffons won an MIAA Championship quarterfinal game for the first time in 10 years and got to 18 wins on the season to match the most for the program since going 18-10 in 2009-10.