Griffon men home woes continue after loss to MSSU 84-73

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Griffon Men's Basketball had their chances to get a big win at home and end the losing streak playing at the Fieldhouse, as the Griffons remained in reach throughout almost the entire second half but could not take the lead against Missouri Southern falling 84-73 at the MWSU Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

The first half wasn’t great shooting by either team as both teams shot under 35 percent but picked up quickly as Tyrell Carroll's layup brought the Griffons within one point at 57-56 with 9:23 remaining in the second half.

Ultimately the game came down to free throws as Missouri Southern shot 30 free throws compared to the Griffons' seven.

Westerns Lavon Hightower led the Griffons in scoring with 20 points and Bryan Hudson added 16 points with a team-high nine rebounds.

Missouri Southern's Cam Martin finished with a game high 32 points with 14 made free throws.

The Griffons are now 1-7 at home, and will host Pittsburg State (14-6, 7-4 MIAA) on Saturday, Feb. 2. The Gorillas lost by 28 points to No. 2 Northwest Missouri on Thursday.