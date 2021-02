ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western men's basketball team closed out its five-game homestand with an 86-75 victory over Newman Tuesday inside the MWSU Fieldhouse.

Western has now won two straight as they improve to (10-8) this season and the Jets fall to (2-16). The Griffons open a three-game road trip Thursday as they play at Washburn Thursday at 7:30 p.m.