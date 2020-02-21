Griffon men stay perfect at home taking out Pitt. State

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western men's basketball team stays undefeated 10-0 at home beating the Pitt. State Gorillas 94-76 Thursday night.

The 10th consecutive home win for the Griffon surpassed the 2009-10 team's nine consecutive home wins and are the most for the program since starting the 2002-03 season 13-0 in the MWSU Fieldhouse. It was the eighth win in the last nine games for the Griffons.

"We just have to stay locked in, this is that time of year we're on a good run," MWSU guard Tyus Millhollin said. "We have to stay on top of our game and just keep going every day with the end in mind basically, win a conference championship."

The 15 overall wins and 11 conference wins are the most for the program since the 2009-10 season.