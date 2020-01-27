Griffon men stay undefeated at home

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western men's basketball took on the University of Neb. Kearney Lopers getting the win 81-75 staying undefeated at home with a record of (7-0) Saturday.

The Griffons trailed by as many as eight points early in the first half, but a 9-0 run gave MWSU its first lead of the game halfway through the first half. Overall, the lead changed hands five times in the game that was tied five times.

MWSU was able to force two consecutive UNK turnovers and make free throws down the stretch to secure their fifth MIAA victory of the season.

The Griffons play their next two games on the road beginning with a trip to Central Oklahoma (7-12, 4-6) on Jan. 30.