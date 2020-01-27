Clear
Griffon men stay undefeated at home

The Missouri Western men's basketball took on the University of Neb. Kearney Lopers getting the win 81-75 staying undefeated at home with a record of (7-0) Saturday.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 12:20 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western men's basketball took on the University of Neb. Kearney Lopers getting the win 81-75 staying undefeated at home with a record of (7-0) Saturday.

The Griffons trailed by as many as eight points early in the first half, but a 9-0 run gave MWSU its first lead of the game halfway through the first half. Overall, the lead changed hands five times in the game that was tied five times.

MWSU was able to force two consecutive UNK turnovers and make free throws down the stretch to secure their fifth MIAA victory of the season.

The Griffons play their next two games on the road beginning with a trip to Central Oklahoma (7-12, 4-6) on Jan. 30. 

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s tomorrow. Once the fog clears, we will get to see the sun briefly before the another round of clouds build in during the evening. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s.
